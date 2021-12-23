The Porsche Boxster celebrates its 25th birthday this year. When it arrived in 1996, it may have saved a floundering Porsche. We drove the original 1997 model, as well as a 2021 Boxster, and found that both convertibles feel tossable, but the latest Porsche's suspension is more buttoned down. The original car's simplicity is refreshing, but the modern car delivers a more visceral experience

Stellantis will debut the Chrysler Airflow concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. We expect the Airflow concept to preview Chrysler's upcoming electrification push. The concept will be joined at the booth by the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, the latest Fiat 500, and even Citroën- and DS-badged vehicles not currently sold in the U.S.

Stellantis patented donut doors for the Jeep Wrangler with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The doors appear to be similar to those that appeared on the Ford Bronco during the SUV's debut, but those doors haven't made it to production. The patent images look identical to the donut doors fitted to the Wrangler Switchback concept shown in 2017. It's unclear if the patented doors will see production.

