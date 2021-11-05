Acura on Friday revealed the first details of the 2022 MDX Type S. Pricing for the SUV will start in the "high-$60,000 range," with deliveries scheduled to start in December, Acura said in a press release.

Instead of the standard MDX's naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6, the Type S gets the same turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 as the TLX Type S sedan, with an identical output of 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Those are increases of 65 hp and 87 lb-ft over the standard MDX, and make the Type S the most powerful production Acura SUV ever.

The Type S gets a sport-tuned version of the 10-speed automatic transmission used in other MDX models, along with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. Unique to the Type S is air suspension—a first for Acura—with adaptive damping. Acura's Integrated Dynamics System offers seven drive modes—Normal, Comfort, Individual, Snow, Sport, and Sport+—plus a Lift feature that adds two inches of ground clearance.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

Acura also gave the MDX Type S Brembo front brakes with 14.3-inch rotors (0.5 inch larger than the standard MDX rotors), and tuned the standard MDX;s electro-servo brake system with technology from the NSX.

Visual changes start with a front splitter and a large grille opening that directs about 10% more air into the engine bay. The grille is flanked by new side vents that send air to a sub-radiator on either side of the engine compartment. At the back, the Type S gets a rear diffuser and four large exhaust outlets. The MDX Type S rolls on 21-inch wheels with 275/40ZR21 Continental ContiSeal tires. They're the first self-sealing tires ever fitted to an Acura.

The interior gets Milano leather seats with synthetic suede inserts, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, contrast stitching, metal pedals, and a metal-plated glovebox handle. Like the standard MDX, the Type S can seat seven across three rows.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch display screen with Acura's touchpad Interface are standard. An optional Advance Package adds more leather, massaging front seats, and a 25-speaker ELS audio system.

The Type S gets the same standard AcuraWatch driver-assist features as other MDX models, including Road Departure Mitigation, a driver-attention monitor, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and Traffic Jam Assist.

Like other MDX models, the Type S will be assembled at Acura's East Liberty, Ohio, factory.