Classic cars converted to run on electricity having been growing in popularity in recent years, as it's a way to future-proof the cars in a world where fossil fuels may become sparse.

California-based Zelectric has been in the business for longer than most, starting with a conversion of a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle back in 2012. Now it's brought its latest conversion, a 1968 Porsche 912, for an assessment by Jay Leno at his famous garage.

For readers unfamiliar with the 912, it was first launched by Porsche in the 1960s as a more affordable alternative to the 911. It featured the flat-4 engine from the previous Porsche 356, which was only good for about 90 hp, but the car was light, and this made it fun to drive.

Zelectric has managed to maintain the lightweight ethos with its electric conversion of the 912, which features a 32-kilowatt-hour battery and a Tesla motor good for 536 hp. According to the company, the whole thing weighs 2,505 pounds, or just 130 pounds more than the stock car. And there's now a rear trunk.

That battery is small, with Zelectric promising a maximum range of 145 miles with moderate driving and just 120 miles if you put your foot down. However that should be more than enough for a fun drive, and Zelectric is working on upping the battery size.

Zelectric understands the need to preserve history, so the company has designed its conversion so that the car can be easily converted back to stock. According to the company, there was no welding or cutting of metal in the conversion process.