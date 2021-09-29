A new generation of the Ford F-150 Raptor arrived for 2021, and now Hennessey has launched its own tuned version of the performance pickup truck.

Hennessey's tuned F-150 Raptor is a continuation of the company's VelociRaptor line, and this one, the VelociRaptor 600, keeps the Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 but dials things up to 600 hp and 622 lb-ft of torque. That's quite the jump on the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft, and it will see the VelociRaptor 600 hit 60 mph from rest in 4.2 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

Key modifications to the powertrain include high-flow intake and exhaust systems, a high-capacity intercooler, and new engine management. Some of Hennessey's management tweaks also ensure that more of the torque is sent toward the rear wheels during launches.

2021 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 F-150 Raptor

Beyond the powertrain mods, Hennessey offers custom front and rear fascias for a tougher look, helped along by a bull bar with integrated LED lights (shown above). Buyers can also opt for custom 20-inch wheels with 37-inch off-road tires, a suspension leveling kit, and massive six-piston front brakes from Brembo.

Pricing for the VelociRaptor 600 starts at $85,950, including the cost of the donor F-150 Raptor. Production will be capped at 250 units per year and customer deliveries are due to start in early 2022.

Anyone looking for more power out of the F-150 can opt for Hennessey's Venom 775 based on the F-150 Platinum with a 5.0-liter V-8. Ford is also working on a V-8-powered Raptor to be called the Raptor R. We'll see it introduced for the 2022 model year.