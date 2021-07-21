Aston Martin on Wednesday announced a round of minor updates to several models in its lineup, as well as the launch of an online configurator that lets you play around with all the options available for the full lineup.

Aston Martin is known to be working on significant updates to its front-engine sports cars, though for 2022 buyers will only see new wheel and trim options, and in the case of the DB11 V8, extra power.

The DB11 V8 continues with the Mercedes-Benz AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, but with peak power bumped from 503 to 527 hp. This helps the top speed rise slightly to 192 mph. DB11 buyers seeking more power can still opt for Aston Martin's own 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, rated at 630 hp.

2022 Aston Martin DB11

To simplify the names used at Aston Martin, the DB11 drops the AMR tag that was attached to the car since the 2019 model year (the DBS has also dropped its Superleggera tag). In addition, the 2022 model year sees the DB11 made available with new sports seats that add more support for the shoulders, thorax and legs.

The DBS and DBX models feature new wheel designs, with the latter available with wheels measuring up to 23 inches in diameter. The DBX can also be fitted with the same sports seats added to the DB11, plus a wireless charging pad for mobile devices.

There are also new color and trim options grouped into curated packages known as Accelerate, Create and Inspire. The Accelerate package is aimed at performance fans, as it offers unique sport seats in a combination of leather and Alcantara and featuring contrasting color highlights. Each of the packages can be found at the new configurator located at the address: configurator.astonmartin.com.