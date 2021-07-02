With less than 150 built, the Bugatti EB 110 is much rarer than its Volkswagen Group-engineered descendants. But this car, listed for sale by Massachusetts dealership Copley Motorcars through DuPont Registry, is rare even by EB 110 standards, because it's a prototype of the short-lived supercar.

The EB 110 was the brainchild of Italian businessman Romano Artioli, who acquired the rights to the Bugatti name in the mid-1980s, and built a new factory in Campogalliano, Italy. While far from Bugatti's traditional French home, the location in Italy's Modena province—home to Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati—took advantage of existing auto-industry infrastructure.

Unveiled in 1991 (coinciding with Ettore Bugatti's 110th birthday), the EB 110 GT featured carbon-fiber construction, all-wheel drive, and a 3.5-liter quad-turbocharged V-12 producing 552 horsepower. Bugatti claimed the EB 110 could do 0-60 mph in the low 3.0-second range, with a top speed of over 200 mph.

1994 Bugatti EB 110 GT prototype (photo via DuPont Registry)

Bugatti later followed up the EB 110 GT with a more-powerful SS version, and also built a couple of race cars, but ultimately declared bankruptcy in 1995. A handful of additional cars built using leftover chassis, some of which were also used for the SP-100 Edonis Fenice announced in 2018. The rights to the Bugatti name subsequently passed to the VW Group, leading to the Veyron and Chiron.

Finished in Bugatti Blu with a light-gray leather interior, this car is listed as a 1994 model but, if its prototype billing is accurate, it was likely built earlier. EB 110 production was winding down by that time, after all. After its stint at the factory, the car was refurbished and sold to a Swiss owner in 2000, before making its way to the United States, according to the listing. It currently shows 680 miles on the odometer.

Recently, Bugatti launched the limited-edition Centodieci as a tribute to the EB 110. Based on the Chiron, it has an $8.9 million price tag, with a production run limited to just 10 cars.