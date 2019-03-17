Another day, another classic supercar for sale.

This time, it's slightly more special because this is supposedly the final Bugatti EB110 SS ever built. Thus, it was one of the final cars to leave Bugatti's Italian factory before the brand was taken over by Volkswagen Group and production moved to the current site in France.

According to the information posted with its sale via Girado, the EB110 SS was ordered in February 1995 and delivered in September the same year. The car's first owner was Bugatti itself, which kept it and only sold it once bankruptcy loomed.

The car was sold to a company based in Luxembourg before it traded hands once more to the current owner in Italy. The website doesn't specify its mileage today, but it only showed 1,130 kilometers on the odometer before its third and current owner bought it. In non-metric speak, that's 702 miles, roughly.

1995 Bugatti EB110 SS

While any EB110 is a rare sight, the EB110 SS is the high-performance model. The SS, which stands for Super Sport, features 60 extra horsepower compared to the regular car, up from 510 hp. A new ECU, larger injectors, and a less restrictive exhaust system unlocked the extra power. Not only is it more powerful, but it's lighter too. Carbon and Kevlar replaced some of the aluminum body panels to reduce the weight by 330 pounds. Without a driver, the car weighs under 3,100 pounds, despite the hulking 3.5-liter quad-turbo V-12 sitting in the middle.

At the time, only the McLaren F1 was quicker from 0-62 mph. Famously, Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher purchased an EB110 SS, choosing it over a slew of other performance cars.

This is normally the point where we explain how much it costs. The website doesn't list a price, which means any inquiries shouldn't come with sticker shock. For a ballpark figure, an EB110 SS sold for over $1 million in 2017.