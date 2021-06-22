Porsche is launching its sixth-generation infotainment system. Appropriately named Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0, the new system launches this summer in the 911, Cayenne, and Panamera.

The system features new hardware and software. Highlights of the system's new functions include Apple Music and Apple Podcasts integration (previously seen in the Taycan), as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. PCM 6.0 will also bring Android Auto to Porsche for the first time, but only in wired form.

The navigation system can now calculate routes more quickly, and features a redesigned map view, while the entire infotainment system supports over-the-air software updates, Porsche said in a press release.

PCM 6.0 also gets natural-language voice recognition, which responds to the prompt "Hey Porsche." Instead of scripted commands, drivers can now say things like "I need gas" to get directions to the nearest gas station.

Porsche Communication Management 6.0

The central touchscreen can also display calendar entries from a connected smartphone, and drivers can dial into conference calls directly from the screen, Porsche said.

While not part of the PCM 6.0 launch, Porsche said it's also beta testing a new feature called Soundtrack My Life, which chooses music in real time based on driving style.

So you'll get different soundtracks for driving on twisty roads or highway commutes, which can also be played outside the car via a smartphone, according to Porsche. It's supposed to be like a real-life version of the background music in video games, the automaker said.

It's not ready for prime time yet, but Soundtrack My Life wouldn't be the first interactive Porsche app. In 2015, the automaker launched its Track Precision App, designed to help improve driving through data analysis. It can look at factors such as speed, lateral acceleration, and braking force to suggest areas of improvement, as well as record lap times.