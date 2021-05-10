Genesis has thoroughly updated its G70 for the 2022 model year, giving the small sport sedan a new look, more refined cabin, and unfortunately a more streamlined transmission offering. There's now just an 8-speed automatic as the previous manual option has been dropped.

For early buyers, Genesis is offering a special Launch Edition limited to just 500 units. It comes in an exclusive matte finish known as Obsidian Black, and the interior is decked out in a delicious red leather with diamond stitching. The car is also fitted with 19-inch wheels.

Genesis hasn't mentioned a powertrain. G70 buyers have two powertrain options to choose from. The standard option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Buyers seeking more performance are able to opt for a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. As mentioned above, the only transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

The 2022 G70 starts sales this summer priced from $38,570, including destination. Genesis hasn't said how much the Launch Edition will cost.

In other markets, Genesis will also offer a wagon body style. The G70 wagon, previewed here in a teaser shot, is due soon. Its arrival will coincide with Genesis' launch in Europe this summer, where premium wagons sell in significant numbers.

Teaser for 2022 Genesis G70 wagon

