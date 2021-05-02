Any list of celebrity car fans has to include Tim Allen. The actor has an eclectic collection of muscle cars, supercars, and assorted classics stashed away in a former print shop in Southern California, and recently gave the Petersen Automotive Museum the grand tour.

The two-part video series showcases a wide variety of cars, but it's clear Allen has a thing for Fords. The collection includes a 1972 Bronco that Allen gave to his wife and which he doesn't enjoy driving because of the short wheelbase. Allen also has a rare RS200 Group B rally homologation special, a Shelby Cobra, vintage and modern Mustang GT350s, and a modern Ford GT. He said he sold a Porsche Carrera GT to get the Ford, because he felt the Porsche was dangerous.

Switching over to General Motors, another standout is the 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS with the LT5 V-8 from a C4 Corvette ZR-1. The sedan ran a 12.9-second quarter mile its first time at the drag strip, Allen said. He's also got a 1968 Camaro restomod, and a modified Nova.

European sports cars include a Jaguar E-Type, Volvo P1800, and a Ferrari 330 GTC, which Allen said needs to be driven often to keep it in top form (take heed, Ferrari owners) as well as several early Porsches, which Allen says are really just Volkswagens.

Allen also has a Tesla Model 3 that he says he has a "love/hate relationship" with, and takes several jabs at throughout both videos. He said he isn't against electric cars, but doesn't seem to have many positive things to say about the Model 3.

These are just some of the highlights. Watch both videos (they're about 20 minutes each) for the full tour of Tim Allen's car collection.