Bentley on Tuesday unveiled what it is calling the most dynamically capable car in its 101-year history: the third-generation Continental GT Speed.

Based on the Continental GT that debuted for the 2018 model year, the 2022 Conti GT Speed has more power and sharper handling, but Bentley says comfort doesn't suffer.

Engineers from the British luxury brand threw every chassis and suspension system they could at the Conti GT Speed so the car could live up to those claims.

The GT Speed rides on a standard three-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers, and also comes standard with all-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip differential, rear-wheel steering, and 48-volt active anti-roll bars.

The AWD system is tuned with more rear-drive bias for a sportier driving experience. The rear-wheel steering makes the car quicker to turn at lower speeds and more stable at higher speeds. The limited-slip differential puts the power down more effectively when exiting turns, and the active anti-roll bars keep this 5,011-pound coupe more level in corners.

Bentley also offers optional carbon-ceramic brakes with 10-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers to save 73 pounds of unsprung weight and provide greater and longer lasting stopping power.

Drivers will have a choice of four drive modes—Bentley, Comfort, Sport, and Dynamic—and they will be able to turn off the stability control system completely to allow more wheel slip and yaw angle, and to get the most feel out of the car's advanced chassis systems.

The Conti GT Speed will not only turn corners, but also accelerate like a banshee in a straight line thanks to a standard twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 engine that spins out 650 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The W-12 will launch the car from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and unlock a top speed of 208 mph. Keeping turbo boost on boil into higher revs gives the W-12 24 hp more than in other Conti models and cuts the 0-60 mph time by 0.1 second.

All that power will flow through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that we've come to love in Porsche models. In the GT Speed, the transmission will shift twice as quickly in Sport mode as it does in other W-12-powered Continentals.

Onlookers will be able to tell that the car is special with the Speed-exclusive darkened grille and lower bumper grille, the unique 22-inch wheels, and more-sculpted side sills.

Inside, this four-seater will get some sporty cues of its own as well. It will come standard with two-tone leather and Alcantara upholstery in a choice of 15 colors, with diamond-in-diamond-quilted upholstery, and Speed logos embroidered on the headrests. Piano black trim will be standard, and buyers will have a choice of six other wood veneers. They will also be able to choose optional dark engine turned aluminum trim for the center console.

The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed is set to arrive on U.S. shores in the third quarter of this year, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.