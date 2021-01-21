The Aston Martin Vantage is a superb sports car by all accounts but the aggressive design of its grille, which spans almost the entire width of the front fascia, has proven controversial pretty much since the car's 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show debut.

That's why Aston Martin started offering a more conventionally styled grille with an egg-crate pattern as an alternative for 2021. And now it's just added a second alternative, this time with the classic horizontal slats which Aston Martin refers to as vanes.

Aston Martin Vantage vane grille conversion

The vane grille can ordered on both the coupe and convertible, either from the factory or as a retrofit for existing cars. In the latter case, it will cost you 2,999 British pounds (approximately $4,120) to have painted and installed in Aston Martin's home market. There's no word if the automaker plans to offer a conversion service for customers in the United States.

The two existing grille designs offered on the Vantage are shown below.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

The new Vantage hasn't managed to light up the market quite like its predecessor did when it arrived over a decade ago. To help spur sales, Aston Martin dropped the starting price for 2021. The new figures come in at $142,086 for the coupe and $150,086 for the convertible, down from $149,086 and $164,086, respectively. All figures include destination.

All Vantage models come with a Mercedes-Benz AMG-supplied 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 making 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. Drive is to the rear wheels only, and buyers can choose between a 7-speed manual (coupe only) or 8-speed automatic.