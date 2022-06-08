Cadillac was spotted testing a prototype for an updated XT4. The update represents a mid-cycle update for the compact crossover and will see the vehicle receive a tech overhaul.

Another vehicle spotted testing was a prototype for a redesigned Audi S4, specifically the S4 Avant wagon. Our spy shots show the speedy wagon from most angles, including its interior.

Volkswagen will use the upcoming redesigned Ford Ranger as the basis for a redesigned Amarok. The new Amarok is due out in 2022, though it isn't expected to reach the U.S. Instead, the automaker will launch an electric pickup here wearing a revived Scout badge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

