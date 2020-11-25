The McLaren Senna GTR is the latest supercar to be immortalized in Lego form. McLaren has given its blessing for a Lego Technic kit of the Senna GTR, which will be available beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

The kit includes 830 pieces, which build a 12-inch-long model. That may sound less impressive than the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 kit's 3,696 pieces, but it still includes details like an engine with moving pistons, and working dihedral doors. Plus, that Lambo kit costs $379.99, while the new Senna kit runs only $49.99.

Other McLaren supercars, including the P1 and 720S, have been turned into Lego kits. Lego has also built life-size replicas of both the 720S and the standard Senna.

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR

As a refresher, the Senna GTR is a more hardcore version of the already-extreme Senna, and a successor to the F1 GTR and P1 GTR. It's a track-only car that ignores all road and racing regulations.

With a quoted dry weight of 2,619 pounds, the GTR is 22 pounds lighter than a standard Senna. It also generates more downforce—more than 2,205 pounds at 155 mph, according to McLaren. The GTR uses the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 as the standard Senna, with the same 590 pound-feet of torque. But the GTR boasts 814 horsepower, compared to the standard Senna's 789 hp.

The automaker also recently unveiled a GTR LM edition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans win. Five cars are being built, each in the livery of one of the five F1 GTRs that finished the race (out of seven entered).

McLaren only plans to build 75 Senna GTRs—priced at $1.65 million each—and the entire production run is sold out. Lego is certainly hoping to sell more of its kit, and with its far more attainable price, that shouldn't be a problem.