It's been almost four years since Lucid first revealed a concept for its Air sedan, and while a lot has changed in the EV world since then, Lucid has managed to stick to most of its original claims for the car—and in some cases improved upon them.

Key among these is an output of up to 1,000 horsepower, courtesy of a dual-motor powertrain that Lucid said was “miniaturized” to help boost interior space. Lucid said the Air will have 26 cubic feet of storage, with almost 10 cubic feet coming from the front storage space (the so-called “frunk”) alone.

The battery will be a 113-kilowatt-hour unit that Lucid is confident will deliver an EPA-rated range of up to 517 miles. Lucid said it could have gone with a bigger battery but focused on keeping things as small and tight as possible to improve interior space and keep weight and costs down.

Lucid Air

“It’s relatively easy to achieve more range by adding progressively more batteries, but gaining ‘dumb range’ that way increases weight and cost, and reduces interior space,” Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid, said in a statement.

This will also benefit future models Lucid plans, Rawlinson said. One future model we know is coming is an SUV.

Underpinning the Air is a skateboard-style platform Lucid calls LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform). It stores the battery in the floor and features double wishbone suspension up front and a multi-link setup at the rear. To help save space, the motors and power control units are integrated with the suspension.

Lucid Air body structure and battery pack

The platform also supports rapid charging. We're talking the ability to recover 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes. That equates to 20 miles of range per minute of charging

What we still want to know is whether Lucid will be able to meet its original promise of a starting price of $60,000.

The Air will make its debut on September 9. Production will start in late 2020 with deliveries to follow next spring, after which Lucid will move its focus to its SUV.