Cadillac in April confirmed that a hotter version of the CT5-V wearing the Blackwing name will be launched as a 2022 model. A 2022 CT4-V Blackwing is coming as well, with both sport sedans due on sale in summer 2021.

On Tuesday, Cadillac released a teaser shot of a carbon-fiber backing for the front seats in the CT5-V Blackwing, similar to what's found in motorsports. The carbon fiber will feature a weave with matching threads and there will also be a V-Series logo laser etched into the material.

Teaser for 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing debuting in 2021

The new teaser follows the release in August of a shot showing the steering wheel that will be used in the Blackwing versions of both the CT5-V and CT4-V. The wheel sports a 12 o'clock red stripe and carbon-fiber trim on the lower spoke, as well as controls for driving modes and General Motors' Performance Traction Management system. In the background of the image, the digital instrument cluster reads “200 mph,” hinting at supercar-like performance.

In April, Cadillac said it had tested prototypes of both Blackwing models at Virginia International Raceway, recording lower lap times than the ATS-V and CTS-V. In addition to beating their predecessors, the Blackwing sedans will have to measure up to rivals from Germany.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac first used the Blackwing name on a twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V-8 that, so far, has only been used in the now-discontinued CT6. That engine isn't expected to power the CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing models, however.

Instead, the CT5-V Blackwing will likely get the same LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 as the old CTS-V. Unlike that sedan, however, the CT5-V Blackwing will offer a manual transmission, with a 10-speed automatic likely to be offered as an alternative.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The CT4-V Blackwing is expected to pack a new turbocharged V-6—the same configuration as the old ATS-V engine—with more than 400 hp. As with the CT5-V Blackwing, the CT4-V will offer the choice of manual or automatic transmissions. All-wheel drive may be offered on both sedans as well, and it might even be standard.

The regular CT4 and CT5, together with the CT4-V and CT5-V, were launched last year as 2020 models. For 2021, the cars receive additional tech in the cabin including an available 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and the Super Cruise electronic driver-assist system.