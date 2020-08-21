Bit disappointed by the somewhat down on power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac launched for 2020? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing proper fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V.

The cars will carry the Blackwing designation and arrive in showrooms next summer as 2022 models. Shown here is a prototype for the CT4-V Blackwing. Also out testing is the CT5-V Blackwing.

Expect the CT4-V Blackwing to be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with more than 400 hp, while the CT5-V Blackwing is likely to pack the 640-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 fitted to the CTS-V it replaces. A 10-speed automatic will likely be standard on both and possibly all-wheel drive, too.

In comparison, the regular CT4-V features a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 325 hp and the regular CT5-V a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 good for 360 hp. These models also come with a 10-speed automatic and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Judging by our latest spy shots, the Blackwing models will benefit from more aggressive aero and upgraded wheels, tires and brakes. No doubt the suspension will also be enhanced to reflect the track-focused nature of the cars.

Cadillac has said both Blackwing models will feature track-tuned chassis benefiting from new vehicle control technologies. The automaker also said testing of prototypes at Virginia International Raceway has shown the cars delivering faster lap times than the ATS-V and CTS-V. We can't wait.