Sedans may be going out of style, but Cadillac is giving the segment another shot with the new CT4 and CT5 offerings. We've just spent some time with the CT5, in sporty CT5-V trim, and found it to hit all of the right notes in the luxury sport sedan segment. Now bring on the Blackwing.

Genesis is planning a substantial update for its G70. Included in the update will be the arrival of a new wagon body style. But don't expect it to reach the United States, as it's designed to target vehicles like the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon, none of which are sold here.

Mitsubishi will close the plant where the Pajero is built next year. It means the off-roader, which in its previous generation was sold here as the Montero, will likely be axed soon. The Pajero was last redesigned in 2006 and there's no successor in sight.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Cadillac CT5-V nails its European sport sedan mission, but is it too late?

2022 Genesis G70 wagon spy shots

Mitsubishi to end Pajero production, halt new model launches in Europe

2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition blacks out small crossover

2022 Kia electric hatch spy shots

Lucid DreamDrive assisted driving takes a different route than Tesla Autopilot

Former Renault chief named CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

2018-2020 Toyota Tundra full-size pickups recalled for dull turn signals

BMW confirms electric power for X1, 5-Series

Here's why electric vehicles need different tires