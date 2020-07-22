The Rimac C_Two electric supercar is the latest all-wheel drive vehicle to incorporate a drift mode for sideways fun.

Rimac confirmed drift mode in a short video released Tuesday. The video doesn't offer much detail on how the system will work, but company founder Mate Rimac said it will be more than just software trickery. He said the C_Two will be able to drift well on its own, without help from the all-wheel-drive system's torque vectoring.

C_Two certainly has the power to break its rear wheels loose. Unveiled in concept form at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, it boasts 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. Rimac previously quoted 0-62 mph in 1.9 seconds, with a top speed of 258 mph.

Rimac C_Two production line

Rimac previously said that "everything" was changed for the production version, which was originally scheduled to debut at the Geneva show in March. However, the show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Rimac now plans to unveil the production model later this year. The start of production has also been delayed to 2021.

Despite the pandemic, development work on the C_Two has continued steadily over the past few months. In June, the company unveiled a new assembly line for the C_Two that will start out building prototypes. Rimac previously said it had built four prototypes, but needed an additional 13, along with 10 "pre-series" cars for testing and homologation.

Despite a price tag of $2 million, most of the C_Two's 150 build slots were filled almost immediately after the concept car's 2018 unveiling. In addition to its own cars, Rimac will provide the battery pack for the Aston Valkyrie hybrid, and is also expected to partner with Hyundai on an electric performance car for the South Korean automaker's "N" sub-brand.