A 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R has gone under the hammer and fetched a record price for a Mustang. We're talking higher than the $3.4 million bid for the original “Bullitt” movie Mustang at an auction in January, making this Shelby the world's most valuable Mustang.

Rally fans and car collectors will be interested to know that a 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI is up for grabs. Just 424 examples of the Subaru icon were made, and this one has close to its original delivery miles on the clock. It's basically a factory-fresh example.

Talented automotive designer Frank Stephenson explains in a new video how he penned the lines for the Maserati MC12 supercar. In the video, he's also quick to point out that contrary to popular belief, the MC12 wasn't just a rebodied Ferrari Enzo.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R becomes most valuable Mustang in history

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI with close to delivery miles can be yours

How the Maserati MC12 was designed

Review update: 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve poses a flight risk

Mercedes-Benz to stop building sedans in North America

Honda Fit and Toyota Yaris dumped: Have Americans rejected the fuel-efficient small car?

Deep dive: Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger from "The Fast and the Furious"

2021 Nissan Rogue crossover SUV comes with a Platinum touch

Modern manual transmissions have a problem

Commentary: Nissan ends war over electric-car charging standards, as Tesla stands apart