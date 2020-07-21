What does a smart automaker do when its expensive limited-edition model sells out? Offer more.

When Ford revealed the 2021 Bronco last week July it announced six standard trim levels along with a First Edition model limited to 3,500 units. On Monday, Bronco6G forums posted an email that the Blue Oval sent Bronco First Edition reservation holders letting them know it would be increasing production on the limited-edition model to 7,000 units.

The email stated that despite the production increase reservations for the First Edition model remain full. Should the increase in production make reservation holders change their mind they are free to change their trim choice or cancel their order for a full refund of the $100 deposit.

"Due to overwhelming demand, we made a one-time increase to the quantity of limited-edition First Edition models to 7,000 total. Reservations for the limited-edition First Edition two- and four-door Broncos are full," Ford spokesman Sam Schembari told Motor Authority.

First Edition Broncos combine the Badland's mechanicals with the leather-trimmed interior of the Outer Banks and the exterior of the desert-ready Wildtrak. First Edition models will cost $60,800 for a two-door and $64,995 for a four-door before options.

Every First Edition is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The lone transmission is a 10-speed automatic transmission as the 7-speed manual won't be offered with he V-6. Four-wheel drive is standard, as are front and rear locking differentials and an electronically disconnecting front sway bar. First Edition models will ride on 35-inch Mud Terrain tires on 17-inch bead-lock-capable wheels.

Ford said more than 200 accessories will be available from launch when the Bronco hits dealerships in the spring of 2021. Those accessories will run the gamut from donut doors and off-road lighting kits to a winch and push bars.