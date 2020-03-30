Mini has launched many retro special editions, but the 2021 Cooper S convertible Sidewalk Edition convertible references a model of a somewhat newer vintage. The Sidewalk Edition was originally launched in 2007 and, like that model, the 2021 version features mostly cosmetic changes.

Starting at $39,250, the Mini Cooper S convertible Sidewalk Edition is the only Mini that offers a manual transmission. It has a 6-speed manual, and buyers can choose the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for an additional $1,700.

The Sidewalk Edition is available in Deep Laguna Metallic Blue or Mini Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic, both with an Anthracite roof and "Sidewalk" graphics. The special edition also has 17-inch Scissor Spoke 2-tone wheels.

The interior gets Leather Lounge Sidewalk Anthracite upholstery, a sport leather-wrapped steering wheel, Sidewalk Edition floor mats, and a model-specific interior illumination color.

Other than the transmission, the Sidewalk Edition is mechanically unchanged from the standard Cooper S, so it gets a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. That's enough for 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, according to Mini. The Cooper S sits roughly in the middle of the two-door Mini performance hierarchy, above the base Cooper and electric Cooper SE, but below the sportier John Cooper Works models.

2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition

Standard equipment includes LED headlights and fog lights, keyless entry, and power-folding, auto-dimming mirrors. Interior features include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon audio system, and heated front seats.

The 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible Sidewalk Edition goes on sale in the United States in April. The $39,250 includes a mandatory $850 destination charge and represents a $5,500 premium over a base Cooper S convertible.

The current-generation Mini lineup is expected to stick around for awhile, so don't expect many major changes beyond special editions like this one.