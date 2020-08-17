Ford has unveiled a new Heritage Edition version of its GT supercar. The latest honors the GT40 Mk II driven by Ken Miles to victory in the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona.

Ram's Raptor killer, the TRX, debuts today. It generates over 700 horsepower from the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 and has been has been designed for both on- and off-road performance.

Genesis has been spotted testing a prototype for its first electric vehicle. The new model looks to be a tallish hatch, and we should see it in showrooms in about a year.

