For those who think the Jeep Wrangler isn't quite ready for the post-apocalyptic hellscape, Mopar has the answer. It's called the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20, and it's a limited-edition model meant to show off several of the 200-plus Mopar-made Jeep Performance Parts available for the Wrangler.

Mopar unveiled the Wrangler JPP 20 on Friday at the Chicago Auto Show. Replete with off-road aftermarket parts, the Wrangler JPP 20 is the perfect vehicle for Mad Max to drive on a fuel raid.

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20

The Wrangler JPP starts as a four-door model. The body comes with a mesh sun bonnet that balances shade for passengers with an open-air experience, and both the standard aluminum full doors and steel tube doors. The tube doors have to be installed by the customer. The body also gets rock rails coated like a truck bedliner, new mirrors, and narrower powder-coated bumpers fit with D-rings. The rear swing-gate is reinforced to accept a larger wheel and tire, and the center high-mounted stoplight is relocated to the spare tire thanks to a JPP relocation kit.

The body will be offered in just two colors, Ocean Blue or White. An American flag graphic decorates the hood, the fender vents and fuel door are blacked out, and Mopar adds a JPP decal on the passenger-side front fender and aluminum JPP badges on the driver's side front fender and rear swing gate.

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20

A Rubicon Warn winch is standard, and the Wrangler JPP 20 comes with the Wrangler's Trailer Tow and Heavy Duty Electrical packages that add such features as four auxiliary switches, a high-capacity alternator, and a Class II trailer hitch receiver.

Customers can to choose the 270-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with or without the eTorque mild-hybrid system or the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 that makes 260 hp and 442 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20

Inside, the limited-edition JPP 20 boasts Katzkin Tuscany leather seats with embroidered JPP logos, Mopar all-weather floor mats, and a Mopar Cargo Tray Kit for the second row to protect the cargo compartment and seat backs. Jeep's Technology package is also standard. It adds a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel screen and Uconnect 4 infotainment system with its 7.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Rear park assist and blind-spot monitors are also standard.

All Wrangler JPP 20 buyers will get an owner's kit with a personalized booklet, memorabilia, and a customer credit that can be used to purchase a 2-inch lift kit, 5- and 7-inch LED off-road lights, a choice of five off-road wheels, and a set of tires, all of which will be installed at the dealer.

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20

Mopar says production of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 will be limited but didn't say how limited it will be. The order books will open in the second quarter of the year, and deliveries will follow this summer. The price will be announced closer to launch.

For more from Chicago, visit our dedicated hub.