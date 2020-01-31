Driven to Win: Racing in America is the title for an exhibition opening in June in the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan. The 24,000-square-foot display will be housed within the museum’s extensive Driving America exhibit area and will “the first comprehensive exhibition covering various forms of American auto racing” for the facility.

The museum promises to provide visitors with “an in-depth look at the people, the experiences, the culture, the spectacle, the risks and the innovations centered in the world of American auto sports.”

“Racing is such a multisensory experience,” museum president Patricia Mooradian is quoted in the news release. “With Driven to Win, we hope to bring to life the excitement fans get at the race track and inspire our guests with the passionate stories of those innovators who have dedicated their lives to this exhilarating and game-changing sport.”

Driven to Win: Racing in America exhibit at Henry Ford Museum

Though housed in the museum named for Henry Ford, the exhibition is being sponsored by General Motors.

“General Motors is proud to present this amazing new permanent exhibition at The Henry Ford,” said GM president Mark Reuss. “Our motorsports heritage goes back to the days of Louis Chevrolet and beyond, and it has always remained a big part of who we are, and what we do, especially in terms of driving engineering excellence and implementing the transfer of technology and innovation from the track to the street.”

In addition to cars ranging from the 1906 “Old 16” Locomobile to Indy 500 and Le Mans winners and speed record-setting 1965 Goldenrod, the exhibition will expose visitors to driver fitness and race car design and engineering displays and offer 15-minute experiences in racing simulators. A 4D movie experience, “Fueled by Passion,” also will be part of the exhibit.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.