Genesis is finally ready to get serious about the U.S. market with its first luxury crossover SUV, the GV80.

On Tuesday in Miami, Florida, the Korean automaker confirmed the 2021 Genesis GV80 will have two new turbocharged engines and detailed some of the luxury SUV's cutting-edge technology.

Base GV80s will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 that will send its power to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 will also be available. Genesis hasn't provided power figures. All-wheel drive with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential will be an option.

2021 Genesis GV80

Inside, the focal point is a 14.5-inch split-screen infotainment system that sits on top of the dashboard. It's controlled both by hard buttons and a center console-mounted controller with handwriting recognition. A rotary gear selector sits aft of the infotainment system's touch controller.

Genesis said the GV80 will be quiet as it goes down the road thanks in part to a new active noise cancellation system that not only counters engine sounds but also road and wind noise. Heated and cooled seats will be available for the first two rows, while an available Active Motion Driver's Seat will feature seven air cells that will be employed to help lessen fatigue on long drives. We expect that seat to offer a massage function as well, and perhaps a function to keep drivers in place in turns.

Instead of an air suspension, Genesis will release the GV80 with available cabin-mounted sensors that read the road through the windshield and electronically control the adjustable dampers to deal with bumps.

Along with 10 airbags, every GV80 will come standard with a slew of active safety tech including an adaptive cruise control system that features artificial intelligence to watch how the driver operates the vehicle and then mimic the same type of driving, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear automatic braking, and a driver attention monitor.

From the standard quad LED headlights and taillights to the optional 22-inch alloy wheels, the GV80 is a looker.

Every GV80 will come with the brand's valet service that offers pickup and delivery for service. Theoretically, GV80 owners will never have to step foot in a Genesis dealership after the purchase is made.

Genesis has not revealed a release date for the 2021 GV80, but the company has said it will go on sale later this year.