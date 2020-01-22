Some might think a lot of headlines would surround the production and delivery of what could become the world's fastest street-legal production car.

Those people would be wrong.

SSC North America said in July that the Tuatara hypercar was in production with the first example set to be delivered to its owner on Aug. 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week. SSC did just that, quietly, and no one noticed.

The owner of the first production SSC Tuatara is Dr. Larry Caplin of Philadelphia, and he's kept his new toy a secret for half a year.

Dr. Caplin has kept the car out of the spotlight and he plans to unveil it to the public on Feb. 7 at the Philadelphia Auto Show as part of a tie-in with his charity organization, CF Charities.

SSC spokesman Corbin Harder confirmed to Motor Authority that Dr. Caplin's Tuatara features pearlescent black paint with red and gloss black accents. The first production Tuatara is the "high-speed" configuration as opposed to the "high downforce" setup that SSC offers.

Harder wouldn't comment on the interior materials and colors of the first production Tuatara, but said "it will not disappoint." We do know it has a configurable gauge cluster with a 300-mph speedometer and most of the controls are operated via a touchscreen interface.

Powering the Tuatara is a bespoke SSC-developed 5.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 that whips up 1,350 horsepower on pump gas and 1,750 hp on E85 as it approaches its 8,800 rpm redline. A 7-speed automated manual transmission, which can shift in less than 100 milliseconds, from Italy's CIMA sends the power to the rear wheels. The Tuatara weighs only 2,750 pounds dry.

SSC plans to challenge Bugatti's world production-car speed record with the Tuatara. In 2018 Jerod Shelby, CEO of SSC North America, said it's the only car with a "legitimate shot" at 300 mph.

Shelby was wrong. Bugatti was the first automaker to break the 300-mph barrier with the Chiron Super Sport 300+ in 2019. The speed to beat is now 304.773 mph, and Hennessey Performance Engineering's already aiming higher at 311 mph with the Venom F5.

The first production SSC Tuatara will be unveiled on Feb. 7 and we'll get a better look at it then.