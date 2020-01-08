At this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Lamborghini revealed that the Huracán EVO is the first car to integrate Amazon Alexa to control vehicle systems. Other automakers have integrated Alexa, but only for cloud-based controls.

With voice commands, drivers can adjust climate control, interior lighting, seat heating, and even drive modes through Alexa.

Amazon Alexa integration in 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

The system will also provide cloud-based services like other automakers. Drivers can place calls, get directions, play music or audiobooks, and check weather and news via voice commands.

"Our vision is for Alexa to become a natural, intuitive part of the driving experience, and Lamborghini has embraced that by integrating Alexa directly into its onboard infotainment systems," Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto at Amazon, said in a statement.

Alexa will also work with a growing number of connected devices. Drivers will be able to control their homes' thermostats, entry gates (Eds note: Pertinent to many Lambo owners, probably), and lights. More functions are sure to follow as Amazon Alexa grows, and Lamborghini says the vehicle's infotainment will make it compatible with future Alexa updates. The company also says both companies are developing further connectivity with Amazon Web Services, which is the company's database, developer, and cloud-computing infrastructure.



The Lamborghini Huracán was updated for 2019 and was renamed the Huracán EVO. Its 5.2-liter V-10 engine produces 640 horsepower and can launch the car from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, with the aid of a standard all-wheel-drive system. On Saturday, Lamborghini unveiled the rear-wheel-drive version of the Huracán Evo as a 2020 model. It makes 610 hp, hits 62 mph from a stop in 3.3 seconds, and can drift via a sport mode. The rear-drive version of the Huracan Evo arrives this spring and costs $208,571 before destination.



"Alexa, switch to Sport mode."

