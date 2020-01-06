For Henrik Fisker, the third time may be the charm, but his plan to build electric crossovers under the Ocean name still lacks a named assembly site and a named battery supplier.

Fisker the company and Fisker the entrepreneur revealed their version of the Ocean crossover SUV at a Las Vegas pre-CES event Sunday. The company said it would be a production version. In a program full of Tesla-like hype, Fisker said the Ocean would cost $37,499 and would qualify for a full federal tax credit of $7,500, which would lower its price to $29,999. It said series production will begin late next year, with rolling production by 2022. It said engineering for its electric-vehicle family has been completed.

But Fisker has yet to reveal where it will build the Ocean—and, related, how much it will charge for destination—and where it will source batteries, or where it will come up with buyers for more than 1 million vehicles it wants to build in contract-manufacturing arrangements in the U.S., Europe, and China from 2022 to 2027.

Henrik Fisker's track record for launching vehicle brands is spotty. Back when Joe Biden was vice president, Fisker's then-startup borrowed about $500 million in tax dollars to launch a three-vehicle lineup of hybrid sedans, coupes, and crossovers from a former General Motors plant in Delaware. The assets of that Fisker Automotive corporation were sold off in bankruptcy court in 2013.

Before that, Fisker Coachbuild promised to cut off body panels from BMW 6-Series and Mercedes SL roadsters to make factory-warranted Fisker Latigo and Fisker Tramonto cars. After a handful were built, and after BMW and Mercedes declined to provide warranty coverage, the operation folded.

The Ocean, Fisker promises, will be offered in rear- or all-wheel drive, with an 80-kwh battery good for up to 300 miles on a charge. High-speed charging can take place at Electrify America outlets, and Fisker says its CCS solution will enable 200 miles of charge to be restored in 30 minutes.

Fisker says it will offer flexible leases for its Ocean, which it says will cost $379 or more per month, with all service and maintenance and 30,000 miles a year included. Reservations of $250 can be made via smartphone app or on the web.

Fisker also says it is developing solid-state batteries and that it will sell an electric EMotion sedan soon, too. More details will be revealed at the Geneva motor show in March, according to the startup.