The Motor Authority team recently put together its list of the best cars available for 2020. We then put each candidate through the wringer to determine a final winner, which we've just announced. Unfortunately, potential candidates like the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 weren't included since the cars weren't available at the time of testing.

Genesis is getting into the SUV game. The Korean brand has released photos of the GV80, the first of three SUVs being developed at Genesis. The GV80 will challenge mid-size luxury SUVs like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE and we could imagine it even luring some Range Rover buyers.

BMW has ended production of the 6-Series Gran Coupe but an electric successor to be badged i6 might be in the works. According to a new report, an i6 is coming and might pack as much as 670 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

