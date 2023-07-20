JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) in 2022 launched a Defender equipped with a V-8, but a more hardcore V-8 option is still in the works for the rugged SUV.

The Defender is expected to have at least two V-8 grades: the regular Defender V8 already on sale, plus a more capable version possibly wearing an SVX badge and targeting the likes of the Ford Bronco Raptor and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, but with a luxury twist.

Prototypes for the potential Defender SVX have been spotted, revealing a number of key details. The prototype features a titanium exhaust with quad tips, along with widened wheel arches, a raised suspension, mudflaps, and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The tires are wrapped around 20-inch wheels and measure 275/60 front and rear.

It isn't clear what engine is under the hood. While the Defender V8 features Jaguar Land Rover's supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, rated at 518 hp, it's possible this Defender SVX is fitted with a version of BMW's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 that's already made its way into the latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The BMW V-8 is rated up to 626 hp in Range Rover Sport SV, though a lower output will likely be used for the hardcore Defender.

More information should become available as development continues. We currently expect the Defender SVX to be revealed late this year or early next, as a 2025 model. JLR has already announced a 2024 Defender lineup.

JLR's Special Vehicle Operations came close to launching a Discovery SVX a few years back. It was going to be powered by a V-8 and fitted with off-road upgrades, and would have established a new off-roading range for SVO, similar to the division's SVR track-focused range and SVAutobiography ultra-luxury range. While the Discovery SVX was ultimately canceled, JLR never ruled out a future SVX vehicle.