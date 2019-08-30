The car community mourned the loss of Jessi Combs; we learned what will be powering the C8 ZR1; and Lamborghini’s going hybrid. It’s The Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Tragedy struck this week when Jessi Combs, the “fastest woman on four wheels,” died while attempting to break her own land speed record. She was 36.

A couple of Italian rallying legends rolled into Jay Leno’s garage this week—the 1978 Fiat 131 Abarth and the 1986 Lancia Delta S4.

This week word dropped on what engines will be powering the hotter versions of Chevrolet’s C8 Corvette. According to rumors percolating on the internet, the Z06 will use a naturally aspirated V-8 with 600 horsepower, while the range-topping ZR1 is slated for a twin-turbo V-8 with an unbelievable 800 horsepower.

It was only a matter of time before someone stuck a Hellcat engine in a Jeep Gladiator. But while we expected FCA’s supercharged V-8 to eventually make its way to the Gladiator’s engine bay, we didn’t predict a price tag of nearly $150,000.

Lamborghini confirmed this week that it’s working a new hybrid supercar. Best of all, it’ll be based around a naturally aspirated V-12.