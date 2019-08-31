Porsche this week finally set a Nurburgring lap time for its upcoming Taycan, and the automaker was kind enough to release a video of the near-silent run. The new time is a record for production EVs at the 'Ring.

2021 BMW 4-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A car we spied testing at the 'Ring was BMW's redesigned 4-Series, in its coupe body style. Other body styles will include the convertible, Gran Coupe sedan, and a new i4 electric sedan.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

A roomier, sportier, more luxurious GLE Coupe was unveiled this week, in regular and Mercedes-AMG guises. The AMG is the GLE53 which comes with a mild-hybrid system good for 429 horsepower.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35

Mercedes also revealed the first of two AMG versions of the new GLB. The first is the GLB35 which packs 302 horsepower.

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo

Porsche's Macan Turbo made its return this week, as a 2020 model. The latest version features a downsized engine as well as more power, and will be in dealerships later this year.

2019 Aurus Senat

New Russian brand Aurus opened up its first dealership and started taking orders on the Senat sedan, the civilian version of Vladimir Putin's presidential limo. New models will follow, including an SUV and minivan.

Vuhl 05RR's U.S. launch during 2019 Monterey Car Week

Mexico's Vuhl finally launched in the United States and the first model to arrive was the 05RR. The street-legal sports car has 400 horsepower and a dry weight of less than 1,500 pounds.

Teaser for new Lamborghini debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

And finally, Lamborghini confirmed this week that it’s working a new hybrid supercar. Best of all, it’ll be based around a naturally aspirated V-12.