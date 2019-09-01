The Jeep Grand Cherokee is due for a redesign next year, and with the redesign will come a much sought-after third-row option.

Nevertheless, the current generation, which dates back to 2009, remains one of the best options for buyers seeking a solid, mid-size SUV with strong off-roading credentials, so long as as you can live with only five seats. Performance fans are also catered to with SRT and Trackhawk models.

Note, the mechanically related Dodge Durango does offer a third row, but buyers after a three-row Jeep will have to wait until the arrival of the redesigned Grand Cherokee which should be available for 2021.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

For the 2020 model year, the Grand Cherokee lineup consists of seven separate models. They include the Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk.

Changes for the new model year consist of minor styling tweaks and advanced features available on more models. For example, there's the new Premium Lighting Group available on the Laredo, Limited and Trailhawk that adds the more premium models' bi-xenon headlights with auto high beams, unique daytime running lights, and LED fog lights. An electric driver assist package is now also available on the entry-level Laredo. It includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and brake assist.

Of most interest to Motor Authority readers is the Trackhawk which was introduced for 2018 and packs the Hellcat 6.2-liter superhcarged V-8 and a peak output of 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. This makes it the most powerful production SUV on the planet. Hooked up to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system, the engine will see the SUV sprint to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

For 2020, the Trackhawk sees yellow accents added to its tailgate badge and a new 20-inch wheel with a Titanium Aluminum finish made available. Also available is a leather interior package featuring a combination of Black and Ski Gray.

A tamer option is the SRT. It packs a 6.4-liter V-8 that delivers 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. This one will hit 60 mph in about 4.8 seconds.

Other powertrains in the 2020 Grand Cherokee lineup include a 3.6-liter V-6 with 295 hp and 260 lb-ft and a 5.7-liter V-8 with 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. All powertrains are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and either rear- or four-wheel drive. A diese powertrain available in previous model years is no longer offered.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.

Below is the full 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup:

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

For more on the Jeep Grand Cherokee, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.