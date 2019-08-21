In a break with its Mustang past, Ford has made a concerted effort to sell the current generation of its iconic pony car in Europe. Ford even developed a right-hand drive version of the Mustang just so it could be more easily sold in the UK market.

Despite its best efforts to get the Mustang into the hands of European enthusiasts, the line’s range-topping Shelby GT500 model won’t be sold on the continent.

That unfortunate news was confirmed to Muscle Cars & Trucks on Tuesday by Ford Performance Marketing Manager Jim Owens. Owens told the publication that the 760-horsepower GT500 will be sold exclusively in North America and the Middle East.

The decision to withhold the Shelby GT500 from Europe wasn’t Ford’s to make. Like the V-8-powered Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, which were both banned from the bloc this year, the 2020 Shelby GT500 doesn’t comply with European Union emission regulations, making it illegal for Ford to sell its 5.2-liter supercharged Mustang as a new vehicle on the continent.

Though disappointing, the news doesn’t come as a surprise. In addition to a ban on the Camaro and Corvette, EU regulators have also barred Ford from selling the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R in Europe. At least for now, Europeans can still buy a version of the Mustang with a 5.0-liter V-8.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500—with performance goodies like a dual-clutch transmission and 6-piston brakes—is scheduled to go on sale in the United States this fall with a starting price of around $74,000.