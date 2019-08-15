Aston Martin is taking personalization to a new whole level by providing a service that will let a customer dream up the perfect space for his or her car...or car collection.

It's called Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs, and it fuses teams from the Q by Aston Martin car personalization service with top interior designers and architects.

Yes, we're not talking simple garage renovations here, although that's also possible. Depending on a client's budget, Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs can dream up a car storage facility that would look right at home on a James Bond movie set.

Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs personalization service

One of the archictects Aston Martin has recruited is Obermoser Arch-Omo, a firm with a penchant for designing buildings that a James Bond villain might build. The Austrian firm came up with several designs, some depicting a subterranean circular space with a central spot for a car, plus surrounding entertainment and leisure areas. It's possible to design an entire home around the space for the cars, according to Aston Martin.

Considering most exotics priced in the seven figures and above range are rarely driven—sadly, most owners simply park the cars and then show them off to friends—we could see the Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs service taking off. It will be especially popular with those well-heeled car lovers for whom the garage is the most important room in the house.

“Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's chief creative officer. “Picture creating the ultimate space to showcase your own automotive works of art; this is now achievable with this new offering.”