Mercedes-Benz's E-Class family is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for an updated member has just been spotted.

This prototype is for the updated Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe but similar updates should be bound for other E-Class members. We've also spied prototypes for the updated E63 sedan and E63 Wagon, E-Class sedan, E-Class Coupe and E-Class Wagon, as well as the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader sold overseas.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The current E-Class family was introduced for the 2017 model year, arriving initially in sedan guise. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the updated models introduced for 2021.

The cars will be given a substantial makeover, with the headlights taking on a design similar to the units found on the latest GLE SUV. This should provide further differentiation between the E-Class family and smaller C-Class, which the current E-Class closely resembles.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The taillights will also be renewed, and you can count on the designers changing the front and rear fascias too. On the E53, we expect the grille to be widened slightly at the base. This should give the car a more aggressive, more menacing look.

It isn't fully clear what designers have in store for the cabin but it's likely we see Mercedes' latest infotainment system added. The system, known as MBUX, features a large touchscreen that can be operated much like a smartphone or tablet. The infotainment system also includes natural-speak voice activation.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe

We aren't expecting any changes in the powertrain department for the E53 since the car only arrived for 2019 as the replacement for the E43. AMG's 53 series all feature a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 with an electric compressor to build the boost at low revs. Peak power of the system is a V-8-like 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, but the fuel economy is roughly 20 percent better than a V-8.

Look for the updated E-Class family to debut in late 2019 or early 2020.