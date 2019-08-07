Volkswagen is reducing the number of Golf variants for the 2020 model year as it prepares for the arrival of a redesigned Mk8 Golf, which is due to be unveiled at the end of the year but isn't certain for the United States.

For 2020, the current Mk7 Golf will be offered in just one well-equipped grade called the Value Edition, which will include some extras as standard such as WiFi, keyless entry, heated seats, and 16-inch alloys.

The battery-electric e-Golf will come in SE and SEL Premium grades and the sporty Golf GTI will come in S and SE grades. Noticeably missing from VW's 2020 model year announcements for the Golf is the high-performance Golf R, which the automaker confirmed to Motor Authority has reached the end of production in Mk7 guise.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The news of the trimmed Mk7 Golf range follows VW's July announcement that the car's SportWagen and Alltrack models will be dropped after the 2019 model year. It also gives further credibility to a report from May that the Golf lineup here in the U.S. will consist of only the Golf GTI and Golf R once the Mk8 Golf is introduced.

At the time, VW did not confirm the regular Golf's death but told Motor Authority that "other Golf models are under consideration for the North American Region," while confirming we will see a new Golf GTI and Golf R. Prototypes for the new GTI have already been spotted.

The Mk8 Golf will be unveiled in October ahead of the start of sales in Europe in early 2020. Any versions bound for the U.S. will likely be introduced for the 2021 model year at the earliest.