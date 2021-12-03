Italy's De Tomaso is back, and the revived company is sticking with high-performance cars, the first of which is the stunning P72 supercar that was unveiled in 2019 and on track for the start of deliveries in the first half of 2023.

The P72 isn't the only project in the works at De Tomaso, though. The company has been working on a separate project for a while and plans to reveal all on December 9.

All we have is a teaser video with the title “The Paradigm Thread.” The video features two cars, both in the same shade of turquoise. One of the cars is the modern P72 while the other car looks to be a P70, a one-off car built by De Tomaso in 1965 and the inspiration behind the P72.

If you're not up to date on your De Tomaso history, the P70 was the result of a collaboration between De Tomaso founder Alejandro de Tomaso and Carroll Shelby. It was a race car derived from De Tomaso's Vallelunga sports car but with a Ford V-8 and a bespoke body designed by Peter Brock.

De Tomaso P70 (Sport 5000) at the 1965 Turin auto show De Tomaso P72

The plan was to race the car in the United States Road Racing Championship, but the project was canceled before the P70 had even driven its first mile. Shelby was just picked up by Ford for the GT40 program and pulled out of the project. De Tomaso continued and presented the car, under the name Ghia De Tomaso Sport 5000, at the 1965 Turin auto show.

A year later, the P70 would see its first race, the 1966 Mugello Grand Prix, though it retired on the first lap and never saw action again. Alejandro de Tomaso kept the car in his own collection for decades before selling it to a customer in California.

The project wasn't a complete waste. The chassis developed for the P70 ended up in the original De Tomaso Mangusta sports car launched in 1967. Mangusta is the Italian word for “mongoose,” a small mammal that can kill a cobra, a not-so-subtle dig at Shelby and its own Cobra sports car.

As for the modern P72, we know the car will feature a bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque structure, manual transmission, and V-8 power. Like the P70, the V-8 will be sourced from Ford, in this case the Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 but with tuning by Roush. Production will be limited to 72 units.