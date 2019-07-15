The Stig has had his first spin in Toyota's reborn Supra, and naturally it took place at the Top Gear Test Track.

The hot lap hasn't featured in an episode of “Top Gear” just yet, so there isn't any commentary to go with it. Instead, we just have the sound of the engine and a view from the cabin. Most importantly, we also have a confirmed lap time: 1.23.1.

The time makes the fifth-generation Supra about as fast as a Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale, Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series, and Alpine A110. The record for the track is the 1:12.7 set by the Ferrari 488 Pista.

We'll remind you that the 2020 Toyota Supra features an 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 rated at 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, and is pretty much a BMW Z4 under the skin. If you're keen to park one on your driveway, pricing starts at $49,990.

As for “Top Gear,” the latest season, number 27 for the current format, got underway in June with fresh hosts. Leading the show is now Chris Harris together with newcomers Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff, who replaced Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. McGuinness is an English comedian with a handful of hosting gigs under his belt, while Flintoff is a former English cricket champion and self-described lover of cars.