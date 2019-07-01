The one-off Ferrari 512S Modulo concept of 1970 is safe despite a fire. Its owner, James Glickenhaus of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, was driving the car in Monaco when flames started billowing at the rear.

The Jeep was always a part of Jamie Farr’s life during wartime in Toledo. Then it followed him to Hollywood.

The final C7 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2019 Z06 finished in black, has gone under the hammer and fetched seven figures. It marks the end of the road for front-engined 'Vettes.

