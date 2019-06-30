Jeep can't actually sell a Wrangler or Gladiator with a V-8, so by god, the aftermarket will carry the torch.

Meet YouTuber TheStradman, a mad man who plans to stuff a supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 into a 2020 Gladiator pickup. You know the engine better as the Hellephant crate engine Mopar revealed last October. It makes 1,000 horsepower and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles built just 1,000 of them. Each of them sold in two days.

The engine will be a mighty big upgrade over the measly 3.6-liter V-6 found in the Gladiator on dealership lots. It's also sure to cause a lot of buzz wherever it goes.

We don't know what other kind of modifications the YouTuber has planned, but the truck already sports a 6.5-inch lift kit and 40-inch Pro Comp off-road tires. We'd bet there are some other surprises in store for the Jeep pickup. The build will be done with TheStradman and with help from America's Most Wanted 4x4. The shop already has some experience swapping in V-8 engines for other Gladiators, but the Hellephant will be a totally different animal we'd imagine.

This is perhaps the first time we've seen someone publicly announce what they plan to do with the sought-after crate engine. In the months to come, we hope to see other wild projects. There are quite a few FCA vehicles that could use the Hellephant's touch.