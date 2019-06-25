Honda builds a 192-horsepower lawnmower, so it's only just that we're treated to a 100-plus mph tractor. Last week, a British farming equipment company took the world record for the fastest tractor in existence.

JCB's monster of a tractor, the Fastrac 8000, was able to clock a 103.6 mph speed, according to Farmer's Weekly. The top speed ousts the old record of 87.27 mph. Yes, individuals have been chasing this obscure record. The previous world's fastest tractor came as part of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" where the Stig piloted the farm equipment.

This latest attempt saw motorcycle racer Guy Martin tackle the record and Williams Advanced Engineering responsible for making the tractor an aerodynamic machine. The power comes from a 7.2-liter 6-cylinder diesel engine that makes around 1,000 horsepower and 1,843 pound-feet of torque. For the record attempt, the power dialed down to just 500 hp, though. This beast has more to give, apparently. Augmenting the power is the standard turbocharger and an electric supercharger to ensure thrust before the turbo spools. Per the report, the tractor ditched its standard continuously variable transmission and instead has a 6-speed ZF manual transmission, too.

JCB stressed almost all of the components are still what farmers would find in a typical tractor from the company and that makes the record even sweeter. One of the major differences, however, is the locked rear axle. Power only flows to the rear wheels and the four-wheel-drive system was disabled.

A sneak peek of what's to come in our documentary with @guymartinracing and @Channel4 later this year. Britain's fastest tractor, achieving a record 103.6mph. #JCBWFT pic.twitter.com/qMfk550IVf — JCB (@JCBmachines) June 21, 2019

It won't be out plowing fields, but this is by far the coolest tractor the world has ever seen. Check out a preview of a documentary coming on the tractor later this year in the tweet above.