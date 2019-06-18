The Lexus GX has been with us since 2010 in its current format, but the rugged luxury cruiser isn't scheduled for a redesign just yet. Instead, the current GX 460 model soldiers on with minor updates for 2020.

At the top of the list is a new off-road package, available on the SUV's Luxury grade. The package includes handy items like a driving modes selector for various terrain types, such as loose rocks, mud and sand, and snow, as well as camera monitoring systems that can show what's going on in front of the vehicle, on the sides, and even underneath. The latter can be useful in urban environments to avoid scraping your wheels when curb-side parking. Also included on the 2020 GX 460 is a crawl feature for low-speed travel.

On top of this is an expanded suite of electronic driver aids, which Lexus is making standard across its lineup. It includes collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, as well as adaptive cruise control, lane departure and blind spot warning, and intelligent LED headlights. With the intelligent headlights, the vehicle defaults to high-beam mode when the headlights are on, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects other vehicles in the area.

Lexus said the GX 460's styling has also been revised for 2020, with tweaks made to the grille and new trim options added inside, including real wood and aluminum. A sport package is also available that adds details like a unique lower grille surround, accents on the side mirrors and exhaust tip, and a custom set of 19-inch alloys finished gunmetal gray.

Just one powertrain is available, in this case a 4.6-liter V-8 with 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque, which is good for 6,500 pounds of towing capacity. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic and drive is sent to all four wheels via a Torsen limited-slip center differential and a 4-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case.

Sales of the 2020 GX 460 will start late this summer.