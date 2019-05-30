We've known since March that Pagani has a new hardcore Huayra in the pipeline, but new video shows the car testing on the track for the first time.

YouTuber 19Bozzy92 uploaded video of the car, called the Huayra Dragon, testing at Franciacorta Circuit in Italy. The poster says the video was shot a few months ago. The camouflaged car sports all of the same cues shown on leaked photo renderings of the car in March, so it's certain this is the Huayra Dragon. The car is reportedly a one-off build for Russian tuning firm TopCar.

Pagani Huayra Dragon testing Photo: 19Bozzy92, YouTube

Among the changes to the body are a revised front clip. The inverted V normally found on the Huayra is missing in favor of a one-piece design. We surmised a couple of months ago this is likely to help more air through the car. The hood also sports a new scoop in the V creases. The side shows off more air inlets and aggressive-looking side skirts. The rear notably features a different spoiler.

Pagani Huayra Dragon testing Photo: 19Bozzy92, YouTube

The photos and video are all we have to go on currently. What kind of power the Huayra Dragon makes is still unknown. Right now, the Huayra BC is the top dog. It features a Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 that makes 789 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the regular Huayra, the BC variant makes an additional 69 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque.

The Dragon will reportedly be the first of five extreme coupe models the company plans to show off this year. We'll have to wait until the firm is ready to share more to see the others. Patience is a virtue, as they say.