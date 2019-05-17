We drove a couple laps in the Ford Explorer Hybrid cop car; we finally slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Toyota Supra; we railed on the updated 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 on a racetrack. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We hopped into the new Ford Explorer Hybrid cop car for two laps to see what the green law enforcement machine is all about. Cops across America should find a lot to love.

It's been a long time coming, but Toyota finally gave us seat timie in the 2020 Supra. We took the new sports car on the track, and street, to see if it lives up to the name.

We also had a chance to drive the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. With more grip and downforce, the track-focused pony car hones in on its mission better than ever.

Switching gears, we dove into the 2020 Kia Stinger GTS and its all-wheel-drive system. Even with all-wheel drive, the Stinger GTS gets new drive modes and defeatable stability control dedicated to sideways action.

Finally, one mad individual decided to skip the wait for the Ram Rebel TRX that has been confirmed for production. He built his own, but it wasn't so easy to fit that supercharged Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8 under the hood.