We're still a few years out from a proper Ram Rebel TRX, but the truck already exists today, thanks to one private citiizen.

Posted to the 5thGenRams forum, user DieselDak shared photos of his personal Rebel TRX build. The truck is based on a 2019 Ram Rebel and packs, you guessed it, a 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 under the hood. Per the owner, swapping the Hellcat engine into the Ram was not a simple task.

DieselDak worked with the crew at America's Most Wanted 4x4 in Holly, Michigan to create the truck. The shop had to remove the cab from the frame to fit the bulky V-8 in the engine bay without removing the supercharger. It wasn't a perfect fit even at that. The oil filter needed had to be relocated, the fuel and cooling systems had to be upgraded, and the electrical system had to be modified.

While the engine is the big change to make the unofficial Rebel TRX of sorts, the body also received upgrades. New carbon-fiber wide-body fenders from Fiberwerx are four inches wider, and that allows 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires on Method 701 Trail Series wheels that make for a meatier overall presentation. The side graphics are pretty cool, too; they read "Rebel Supercharged" and remind us of some factory Ford Raptor graphics. As for the suspension, it largely stays the same.

The production Rebel TRX should be a proper F-150 Raptor rival. Fiat Chrysler confirmed the truck will show up no later than 2022 and focus on both on- and off-road performance. Fans will recall the 2016 concept truck that showcased a detuned Hellcat engine making 575 hp, rather than the full 707 hp. In addition to the supercharged engine, it featured an off-road suspension, knobby tires, and a wide-body kit to help look the part.

We have a feeling this won't be the first unofficial Rebel TRX we'll see before the real deal hits the market.