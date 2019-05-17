The 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid cop car has enough power to catch the bad guys and incredibly grabby brakes that can throw a perp into a rear-seat barrier. That bodes well for the civilian version due in showrooms later this year.

BMW's M5 nameplate has turned 35, and the German firm has celebrated with the launch of a special version based on the latest 2020 M5 Competition model. Just 350 will be built for worldwide sale, and of these just 35 are headed to the United States.

Since stepping down from the Olympic spotlight in 2017, sprinter Usain Bolt, who is still the fastest in the 100- and 200-meter events, has turned to investing, and one of his first endeavors is U.S.-based electric mobility company that has just unveiled an EV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

