Acura wants to clear out its inventory of 2019 NSX supercars, and to do so, it's using the good ol' tactic of throwing cash on the hood.

Motor Trend discovered the "secret" discount Acura has quietly offered to NSX customers through its IntelliChoice affiliate and reported the news on Tuesday. The discount takes $20,000 off the $159,300 retail price of the 2019 model. Acura spokesman Sage Marie told Motor Authority the discount was implemented in March, and it appears it's worked wonders. Sales have jumped 42 percent so far this year. He reiterated the $20,000 incentive only applies to remaining 2019 models in stock, of which, there aren't many. Marie added Acura has recently seen a much higher proportion of customer builds rather than buyers simply choosing cars off dealer lots.

2019 Acura NSX

The original report said the $20,000 discount is good through March 2020, should there be any 2019 NSX models left for sale by then. While the discount seems massive on paper, it's just 14 percent of the NSX's price. Comparing it to other incentives for more commonplace cars, that's not radical. Chevrolet recently put an 18 percent discount on remaining Volts.

2019 Acura NSX

This isn't the first time Acura has thrown down a serious discount. In 2017, the brand quietly offered up to $30,000 in cash-back bonuses for the NSX. Customers needed to finance or lease through Acura Financial Services to take advantage of the cash-back offer.

In these situations, dealers typically have no obligation to release the discounts, but if Acura wants to move metal, the $20,000 discount will be applied pretty liberally.

Those with more than $100,000 burning a hole in their bank accounts should act quickly to snag a killer deal on Acura's supercar before the 2019 model year is all sold out. After all, we found that the changes for 2019 made a great tech-heavy supercar even better.