Acura looks set to finally introduce new versions of its second-generation NSX supercar, which first hit the market in 2016 as a 2017 model.

According to Japan's Best Car Web (via Motor1), Acura will add both an NSX Type R and an NSX convertible in late 2021. Should the report prove accurate, we'd likely see the cars introduced for the 2022 model year.

Both have been rumored for years and Acura even teased the possibility of an NSX convertible with its NSX Roadster movie prop built for 2012's "The Avengers" (shown above).

Readers may recall that the original NSX had an open-top version, too. However, this was a targa with removable roof panels and any new NSX drop-top will likely feature an automated folding roof.

1992 Acura NSX-R

As for the NSX Type R, fans of the original NSX will recall that a Type R version was launched in 1992, two years after the debut of the regular car. Called the NSX-R, it was modified for improved track performance and included upgrades such as stiffened suspension and a lighter curb weight.

According to the source, the modern NSX Type R will receive a boost in power to 650 horsepower, up from the stock 573 hp. What isn't clear is whether the bump in power will come from the car's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 or trio of electric motors, or a bit from both.

Acura's second-generation NSX hasn't quite ignited the supercar scene like the original did two decades ago. The United States is the car's biggest market and only 238 were sold here in all of 2019—and that was with some pretty big discounts. Acura would be wise to add some excitement by launching new versions.

The last update to the NSX was the addition of two paint options for 2020 inspired by colors used on the original NSX. Acura is yet to announce if there are any changes for the 2021 model year.